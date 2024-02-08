Police: Intoxicated man arrested after firing gun near Mission neighborhood
An “intoxicated” man was arrested Thursday afternoon after firing his gun near a neighborhood, according to the Mission Police Department.
Mission police spokesman Investigator Art Flores said officers responded to the 2800 block of Silver Street after reports of the unidentified man firing into the air and ground. He was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
No injuries were reported, and there is no threat to the public, Flores added.
According to Flores, the intoxicated man was hospitalized to get checked out.
More News
Sports Video
-
Edinburg North's Leal Signs Letter of Intent with Texas A&M
-
Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers Sign to Play College Football
-
PSJA North Quartet Officially Sign to UTRGV Football
-
Maddison Surita Signs Letter of Intent to UT-Austin
-
Patriots Braden Luedeker Signs Letter of Intent with Midland University