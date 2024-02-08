Police: Intoxicated man arrested after firing gun near Mission neighborhood

Photo credit: MGN Online

An “intoxicated” man was arrested Thursday afternoon after firing his gun near a neighborhood, according to the Mission Police Department.

Mission police spokesman Investigator Art Flores said officers responded to the 2800 block of Silver Street after reports of the unidentified man firing into the air and ground. He was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

No injuries were reported, and there is no threat to the public, Flores added.

According to Flores, the intoxicated man was hospitalized to get checked out.