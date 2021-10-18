Police investigating death of 3-year-old boy found shot in Elsa

Credit: MGN Online

The Elsa Police Department is investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy.

At about 2 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on the 200 block of Begonia Street in reference to a child that had been shot, according to a news release from Elsa police.

Upon arrival, first responders began lifesaving measures on the boy, who was then transported to the DHR Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Elsa police Chief Robert McGinnis said the boy was shot in the chest with a 9-millimeter handgun.

Investigators remain on the scene and ask that citizens avoid the area.