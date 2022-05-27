Police: Man found dead in Brownsville apartment

The Brownsville Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in an apartment early Friday morning.

First responders arrived at an apartment complex on Boca Chica Boulevard east of Billy Mitchell Boulevard at around 6 a.m. where they found the dead man on the living room floor.

The person living in the apartment said he doesn’t know who the dead man is or how he ended up at his apartment.

Brownsville police said they’re treating the investigation as a homicide.