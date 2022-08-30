Police: Man in custody after holding woman captive, barricading himself inside Rio Hondo home

A man is in custody Tuesday morning after police say he barricaded himself inside his stepfather’s home in Rio Hondo for several hours.

Antonio Perez, 42, barricaded himself inside the home located near the intersection of Roberto Garza Jr. Dr. and Heywood St. following a chase, according to Rio Hondo police Chief William Bilokury.

The incident started in Lyford when a woman Perez was holding captive in his car escaped from him and barricaded herself in the restroom of a Stripes convenience store.

Police were called to the scene, causing Perez to flee and eventually end up in the Rio Hondo home.

Negotiators with the Texas Department of Public Safety were able to get Perez out after five hours, Bilokury said.

Rio Hondo police, Rio Hondo ISD police, DPS and Cameron County Precinct 3 responded to the scene.

Police are working to find out more about the relationship between Perez and the woman he held captive.

Correction: The chase started in Rio Hondo, not Lyford.