Police: Man with four previous DWI charges crashed car into Stripes in Edinburg

A man with four previous charges of driving while intoxicated was identified by the Edinburg Police Department as man who crashed into a Stripes convenience store in Edinburg early Thursday morning.

At about 6 a.m., Edinburg police responded to the Stripes located on the 1600 block of W. University Drive after the driver of a white Ford Fusion - identified as Francisco Solis Jr., 46 - crashed into the storefront, a spokesperson for the city said.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Solis Jr. was arraigned in Edinburg Municipal Court Thursday afternoon where he was charged with DWI and had his bond set at $30,000.

A monitor in his vehicle will be required starting immediately as part of the conditions of his bond, a city spokesperson said.

This story has been updated throughout.