Police: No charges expected in fatal Brownsville auto-pedestrian crash
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated with new information on the driver.
The Brownsville Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian crash that resulted in the death of one woman Wednesday.
According to a news release from Brownsville PD, the crash happened at 5:32 p.m. at the intersection of Ruben M. Torres Boulevard and Laredo Road.
Authorities said 63-year-old Maria Del Carmen Quintero was struck by a white truck and died at the scene.
Police said the driver stopped to help, and no charges are expected to be filed against them.
More News
News Video
-
TEA providing $1,500 for families of special education students
-
'Floods pretty bad here': Mercedes residents worried new construction may affect flooding
-
Democratic lawmakers ask feds to look into migrant arrests
-
DHS releases details for fully vaccinated travelers entering US at border
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting at Mission drive-thru