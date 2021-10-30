Police: No charges expected in fatal Brownsville auto-pedestrian crash

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated with new information on the driver.

The Brownsville Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian crash that resulted in the death of one woman Wednesday.

According to a news release from Brownsville PD, the crash happened at 5:32 p.m. at the intersection of Ruben M. Torres Boulevard and Laredo Road.

Authorities said 63-year-old Maria Del Carmen Quintero was struck by a white truck and died at the scene.

Police said the driver stopped to help, and no charges are expected to be filed against them.