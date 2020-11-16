Police respond to shots fired at Sr. Mostacho in Weslaco

The Weslaco Police department responded to shots fired at the restaurant/bar Sr. Mostacho early Monday morning.

According to The Weslaco Police department they did respond to shots fired.

The incident happened at around 1 a.m. and several Hidalgo County Sheriff's deputies were at the scene.

Channel 5 news was at the scene and did see one person get taken into custody, but details are limited.

