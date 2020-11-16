x

Police respond to shots fired at Sr. Mostacho in Weslaco

3 hours 56 minutes 48 seconds ago Monday, November 16 2020 Nov 16, 2020 November 16, 2020 8:03 AM November 16, 2020 in News - Local

The Weslaco Police department responded to shots fired at the restaurant/bar Sr. Mostacho early Monday morning. 

According to The Weslaco Police department they did respond to shots fired.

The incident happened at around 1 a.m. and several Hidalgo County Sheriff's deputies were at the scene. 

Channel 5 news was at the scene and did see one person get taken into custody, but details are limited. 

Check back for updates. 

