Police respond to shots fired at Sr. Mostacho in Weslaco
The Weslaco Police department responded to shots fired at the restaurant/bar Sr. Mostacho early Monday morning.
According to The Weslaco Police department they did respond to shots fired.
The incident happened at around 1 a.m. and several Hidalgo County Sheriff's deputies were at the scene.
Channel 5 news was at the scene and did see one person get taken into custody, but details are limited.
Check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Edinburg CISD will allow some students to return to classrooms Monday
-
Police respond to shots fired at Sr. Mostacho in Weslaco
-
TxDOT's "Click it or Ticket" campaign kicks off Monday
-
High rates of diabetes in Rio Grande Valley children could be due...
-
Photographer's perspective: Ride along with Border Patrol