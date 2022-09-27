x

Police searching for man accused of discharging firearm in McAllen

Police are searching for a man accused of discharging a firearm in McAllen last week. 

On Sept. 23 at about 10 p.m., McAllen police responded to the 3300 block of Elmira Avenue regarding a man who discharged a firearm, then left the area. 

An arrest warrant has been issued for Sergio Cepeda, 42, for deadly conduct, a third-degree felony. 

Cepeda is 5 feet, 6 inches and weighs about 170 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. 

Anyone with information about Cepeda's whereabouts is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477. 

