Police: Two drivers sent to hospital after collision on Queen Isabella Memorial bridge

Two drivers have been sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision on the Queen Isabella Memorial Bridge Sunday afternoon.

Injuries remain unknown, according to a news release from the City of South Padre Island Police Department.

Westbound lanes were temporarily closed, but have since been reopened.

Police say traffic is backed up leaving the island.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the South Padre fire and police departments responded to the crash.