Port Isabel High School teacher incorporating Russia-Ukraine war into class curriculum

After questions over the Russia-Ukraine war in class, a high school teacher in Port Isabel is changing his lesson plan to include discussions on it.

Mario Lazo - a government economics teacher at Port Isabel High School – doesn’t usually teach history but said he’s trying to address the questions his students have as best as possible.

"We can tell them what we know,” Lazo said. “But if we put our heads together, we can kind of calm the situation a little bit in the terms of the way these kids are thinking."

Lazo said he doesn't want his students’ knowledge about Ukraine to be limited to what they see on social media, and for parents to do their part.

