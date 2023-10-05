Port of Harlingen receives grant to improve infrastructure

The Port of Harlingen will be getting some infrastructure improvements thanks to a $7 million grant.

Officials say the money will go toward four projects and will give the port more flexibility to ship different products when it's needed.

Port of Harlingen Director Walker Smith says the port serves as everyday routes for people to connect between Harlingen, Rio Hondo, San Benito and surrounding areas.

The port received the grant from the Texas Department of Transportation Seaport Connectivity Program.

Smith says the money will be used for illumination and road-way improvements, as well as drainage projects over the next two years.

"Being able to have these projects and be able to work 24/7 in a safe environment, work in a more efficient environment, will definitely allow us to be able to export more product and export and import more product for the Rio Grande Valley region as well as Mexico," Smith said.

He says the Valley is an agriculture community and a lot of stuff that comes through the Port of Harlingen are agricultural products for Valley farmers. The main exports are cotton, sugar, diesel and gasoline into Mexico.

Smith says the first improvement project is expected to begin next spring.