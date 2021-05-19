Portions of Monte Alto roads completely flooded after Wednesday storm

In Monte Alto near Mile 5 Road, portions of the road are completely flooded following the severe weather that moved across the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday.

Officials at Hidalgo County Precinct 1 say no homes were seriously damaged, but some residents say many homeowners left the area after dealing with flooding issues.

Officials advise residents to pay close attention to roads while driving as many are still underwater.

If you live in Hidalgo County Precinct 1, you can call (956) 968-8733 to report any issues.

