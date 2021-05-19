Photos show flooding as Flash Flood Warning issued in parts of Rio Grande Valley

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for parts of the Rio Grande Valley Wednesday morning as severe weather makes its way through the region.

By 10:30 a.m., a Flash Flood Warning was issued in parts of Hidalgo and Willacy Counties.

The warning for the following cities will end at 1:30 p.m. CT: Los Indios, Santa Maria, Bluetown, La Feria, Primera, Edcouch, Raymondville, Lyford, San Perlita, Weslaco, Donna, and Mercedes.

The warning for the following cities will end at 1:15 p.m.: Monte Alto, Lasara and Hargill.

The warning for the following cities will end at 1:00 p.m.: Edinburg, Alamo, North Alamo, McAllen, Mission and Pharr.

