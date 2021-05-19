x

AEP: Thousands without power in Palmview and Mission

2 hours 21 minutes 17 seconds ago Wednesday, May 19 2021 May 19, 2021 May 19, 2021 8:29 AM May 19, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital
KRGV File Photo

Thousands are without power in Palmview and Mission after an outage Wednesday morning, according to AEP. 

Approximately 3,140 Palmview residents are without power.

AEP says about 1,725 residents in the Polk Avenue area in Mission are without power.

Crews are responding to both outages.  

AEP estimates the restoration time for Palmview is projected for 11 a.m., but that may change. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days