AEP: Thousands without power in Palmview and Mission

KRGV File Photo

Thousands are without power in Palmview and Mission after an outage Wednesday morning, according to AEP.

Approximately 3,140 Palmview residents are without power.

AEP says about 1,725 residents in the Polk Avenue area in Mission are without power.

Crews are responding to both outages.

Our AEP Texas crews are responding to an outage that left 1,725 residents in the Polk Avenue area in Mission without power. The initial estimated restoration time is projected for 11:30 a.m.; however, this projection may change. — AEP Texas (@AEPTexas) May 19, 2021

Our AEP Texas crews are responding to an outage that left approximately 3,140 Palmview residents without power. The initial estimated restoration time is projected for 11 a.m.; however, this projection could change. — AEP Texas (@AEPTexas) May 19, 2021

AEP estimates the restoration time for Palmview is projected for 11 a.m., but that may change.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.