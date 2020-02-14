Prairie View looks to extend streak vs Alabama St.

Prairie View (10-10, 6-1) vs. Alabama State (3-17, 2-5)

Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Alabama State. Prairie View has won by an average of 13 points in its last six wins over the Hornets. Alabama State's last win in the series came on Feb. 27, 2016, a 73-68 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Prairie View has benefited heavily from its seniors. Gerard Andrus, Darius Williams, Devonte Patterson, Lenell Henry and Antione Lister have combined to account for 66 percent of the team's scoring this year and 75 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Hornets have scored 66.1 points per game and allowed 67.6 points per game across seven conference games. Those are both substantial improvements over the 66.2 points scored and 79.1 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.EXCELLENT EWUOSHO: Tobi Ewuosho has connected on 50 percent of the 36 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 6 over the last five games. He's also made 76 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Alabama State is 0-14 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 3-3 when it scores at least 65.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Panthers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Hornets. Alabama State has an assist on 35 of 71 field goals (49.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Prairie View has assists on 56 of 84 field goals (66.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Prairie View defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.3 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Panthers 12th among Division I teams. Alabama State has turned the ball over on 21.4 percent of its possessions (ranking the Hornets 306th, nationally).

