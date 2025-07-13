Prayer vigil for immigrants held in McAllen

A prayer vigil took place on Saturday in McAllen for immigrants.

South Texas Grassroots Coalition held the vigil in front of Rio Grande Valley Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz's office on North McColl Road.

The coalition said the goal for the vigil is for people to speak out on immigration rights and reform.

"We're going to do more of them, we're going to try and make it at least a once a month thing just to let those in our community who are scared know that we're here for them," South Texas Grassroots Coalition Founder Sarah Barrera said.

The vigil ended at around 11:30 a.m.