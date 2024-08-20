x

'Pregnacy Resource Centers' ofrece servicios especiales a mujeres embarazadas

5 hours 3 minutes 45 seconds ago Tuesday, August 20 2024 Aug 20, 2024 August 20, 2024 10:13 AM August 20, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Jennifer Hernández, directora ejecutiva de 'Pregnacy Resource Centers' presenta los servicios a mujeres embarazadas que ofrecen en toda la comunidad del Valle.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

