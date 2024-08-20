'Pregnacy Resource Centers' ofrece servicios especiales a mujeres embarazadas
Jennifer Hernández, directora ejecutiva de 'Pregnacy Resource Centers' presenta los servicios a mujeres embarazadas que ofrecen en toda la comunidad del Valle.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
