Prescription Health: Dangers of a silent UTI

Burning, frequent trips to the bathroom and feeling as though you're unable to empty your bladder are all signs of a urinary tract infection, commonly known as a UTI.

“The bacteria that can cause the infection is from our own body,” Athena Women's Health Urologist Lora Plaskon said. “It's something that we've ingested that's now living in our body. The other sources are sexually transmitted infections.”

If left untreated, it could lead to lower back pain, fever, or even a kidney infection. That’s why it's important to know what to look for with silent UTIs.

In seniors, changes in behavior, fatigue or decreased appetite could be the first sign of a UTI.

Cramping in the bladder and cloudy or bloody urine are subtle indicators. Experts also recommend paying attention to the odor of your urine.

If it has an ammonia-like smell, you most likely have a UTI.

One way to effectively treat or prevent it is with probiotics.

Another way to reduce the risk of a silent UTI is by taking cranberry supplements or drinking cranberry juice, and drinking plenty of water throughout the day.

Doctors warn that treating asymptomatic UTIs with antibiotics could actually increase the risk of antibiotic resistance, and can lead to longer hospital stays.