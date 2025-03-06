Prescription Health: Just 30 minutes of exercise can help prevent diabetes

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — This time of the year, many of us vow to drop the extra pounds and hit the gym. But there’s no instant gratification. It takes time for exercise to change our bodies… or does it?

Working out… it can take days, weeks, and sometimes even months to see physical results. But new research shows exercise may actually have an immediate impact internally on your blood sugar levels.

“Exercise, I always say, is free medicine for the body,” said Alison Massey, MS, RD, CDCES, registered dietitian and owner of Flourish Nutrition Therapy & Wellness.

Italian researchers have discovered that as little as 30 minutes of physical activity can help lower blood sugar and improve insulin sensitivity. That means it can help manage and possibly prevent Type 2 diabetes. Participants in the study saw immediate glucose and insulin benefits just one hour after exercise.

“We have research that supports that lifestyle change is so powerful at reducing your risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by about 50 percent.”

Diabetes affects 537 million adults worldwide and many more may have it, but don’t know it yet. To reduce your risk, health experts recommend first losing excess weight.

“So, for somebody that’s 200 pounds, you’re looking at a 20-pound weight loss,” said Massey.

Then eat a healthy diet.

“Try to fill 50 percent of your plate with vegetables is always a good strategy,” explained Massey.

And exercising at least 30 minutes a day, five days a week.

“It does take a lot of effort and sometimes people need extra support,” Massey told Ivanhoe.

So, get an accountability buddy or a professional dietician to help. And remember, every workout counts.

In the study, researchers asked 32 participants to lightly jog for 30 minutes and they uncovered these immediate benefits one hour later.

