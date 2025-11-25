Valley doctor provides Thanksgiving meal eating tips
With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, health experts are reminding the public to monitor what they put on their plate.
Dr. Juliana Yang, a gastroenterologist at UT Health RGV, said those at the Thanksgiving table should slow down.
“Eat all the food, but don't eat it all at once. Pace yourself,” Yang said. “Take small bites, drink plenty of water and watch out for your sodium and sugar intake because those are the ones that will give you lots of feeling of heaviness and sleepiness, and not feeling very well."
Experts also recommend some light exercise after finishing a heavy meal.
More News
News Video
-
Bond set for Alamo man charged with intoxication manslaughter in deadly hit-and-run...
-
RGV Diabetes Association urging the public to avoid overeating this Thanksgiving
-
La Villa refurbishing old water tower
-
New grant to help stock Food Bank RGV resource centers
-
Valley doctor provides Thanksgiving meal eating tips
Sports Video
-
UTRGV football's Travis Bush holds final press conference of the season
-
UTRGV's Eddie Lee Marburger earned major conference awards and recognitions
-
UTRGV's Travis Bush named finalist for award honoring best coach in FCS
-
5 Stars Plays - Area Round
-
Los Fresnos & Edinburg fall to end Valley high school football season