Valley doctor provides Thanksgiving meal eating tips

With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, health experts are reminding the public to monitor what they put on their plate.

Dr. Juliana Yang, a gastroenterologist at UT Health RGV, said those at the Thanksgiving table should slow down.

“Eat all the food, but don't eat it all at once. Pace yourself,” Yang said. “Take small bites, drink plenty of water and watch out for your sodium and sugar intake because those are the ones that will give you lots of feeling of heaviness and sleepiness, and not feeling very well."

Experts also recommend some light exercise after finishing a heavy meal.