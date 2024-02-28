Prescription Health: New study shows benefits of having easier access to fruits and vegetables

Most people know that fresh fruits and vegetables are good for them, but eating enough can be difficult.

As part of a study with 3,881 people from low-income neighborhoods, participants received a voucher between $15 and $300 per month to buy more fruit and vegetables. The results showed that the volunteers ended up eating 30% more products per day.

A diet rich in fruits and vegetables can reduce the risk of:

- diabetes

- obesity

- hypertension

- heart diseases

- cancer and other diseases

According to experts, the more variety and color, the better.

The American Heart Association recommends four to five servings of fruit and vegetables daily, while the US Department of Agriculture suggests filling half your plate with fruits and vegetables.

The US Department of Agriculture estimates that a person would need to spend between $63 and $78 per month to consume the recommended daily amount of fruit and vegetables.