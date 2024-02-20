Prescription Health: Not your mama's hospital food

The kitchen at Intermountain Health System looks like your typical bustling kitchen at a fine dining restaurant, and that's how executive chef Alex Govern wants it.

Having studied at the Culinary Institute of America in New York City, Chef Alex's resume includes 20 years in the restaurant industry, and he was exactly what the needed to upgrade their culinary experience.

"That's what we really need here in the healthcare industry — those creative, artistic talents. Nutrition is not only an art, it's also a science," Intermountain Health System RDN Robin Aufdenkampe said.

Instead of pre-determined meal plans, patients are now treated to personalized room service, and given the power to choose from a menu of fresh, healthy, and innovative recipes.

The culinary upgrade is based on the idea that food is medicine, and good nutrition is a vital part of the healing process.

“If you're a patient guest of mine, 99% of the time, it's one of the worst days of your life, right?” Govern said. “And we can positively impact that experience with food made with exceptional quality, minimally manipulated ingredients and great service."

Food as medicine initiative is not confined to a single hospital, it's sweeping across the country.

