Prescription Health: Stopping migraines before they start

A migraine is sometimes misunderstood as a bad headache.

Doctors say it's a neurological disease that impacts about 39 million people in the U.S.

"It's probably one of the most common conditions that we see in practice,” Dr. Vincent Martin with the National Headache Foundation and the University of Cincinnati said. “It occurs in about 16 to 18 percent of women and about five percent of men. Overall, it's about 12% of the entire population, so it's about one in eight people overall."

Migraines typically last anywhere from four to 72 hours, causing moderate to severe pain.

“And they get a variety of different symptoms such as nausea, and vomiting, and sometimes sensitivity to light and noise as well,” Martin said.

A new study from the American Academy of Neurology found circadian rhythms play a huge role in migraines.

Study participants who experienced poor sleep quality and low energy had a higher chance of a migraine the next morning.

For people who had higher energy and higher stress levels, a migraine also typically followed the next day, but in the afternoon or evening.

Doctors say recognizing specific triggers means a migraine could be predicted and prevented with medication before it even starts.

Common migraine triggers include sleep, energy levels, stress, hormones, certain smells or foods, and even weather changes.

