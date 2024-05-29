Prescription Health: Study looking into effectiveness of fish oil supplements

Fish oil supplements — long touted for their omega-three fatty acids and claimed health benefits — are under scrutiny as researchers uncover potential risks associated with their usage.

A 2021 study linked high doses of fish oil to an increased risk of atrial fibrillation and stroke, particularly in individuals taking statins.

"For individuals that are already meeting the recommended daily allowance, there's no evidence that more is better — even for bone health or fracture reduction,” Erin Michos, an associate professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine, said. “We shouldn't be pushing individuals to be taking more beyond the recommended daily allowance."

Concerns have also been raised about fish oil’s potential impact on heart attacks and death.

According to Michos, 46% of Americans are taking supplements.

“Many well-done clinical trials have shown that these supplements are no better than placebo,” Michos said. “Patients should really discuss with their doctors, you know, do they need them. Review their dietary intake and try to make a concerted effort to meet that recommended daily allowance."

It's crucial for consumers to understand that while omega-three fatty acids are essential for overall health, they can also be obtained through a balanced diet rich in fish, nuts, and seeds.

