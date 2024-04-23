Prescription Health: Ways to boost your brain’s health

A healthy brain is essential for a healthy life.

One way to boost brain power is to lower stress levels.

"People who are under a lot of stress, and strain and duress, their cognitive performance is lower,” Dr. James E. Galvan with the University of Miami Miller School Of Medicine said.

Galvin says yoga can help you relax.

A recent study found people who did two weeks of yoga nidra — a specific type of yoga that incorporates meditation and mindfulness — had improvements in sleep quality, attention, and memory.

Good nutrition is also key for brain health.

The Alzheimer's Association recommends a diet that includes more veggies and lean meats with fewer fatty and processed foods.

A study published in Frontiers in Nutrition found foods high in fat can negatively impact the brain.

Regular exercise can also help your brain.

Staying socially engaged is another factor that can protect the brain.

According to the U.S. Surgeon General's Advisory Report, chronic isolation can increase the risk of premature death as much as smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day.

Sleep is also vital for overall brain health. According to Johns Hopkins University, a healthy amount of sleep promotes "brain plasticity," or the brain's ability to adapt to input.

Researchers also believe that sleep may promote the removal of waste products from your brain cells.

Watch the video above for the full story.