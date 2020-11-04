President Donald J. Trump nearly wins Starr County

President Donald J. Trump nearly won Starr County on Tuesday, according to election results published by the Texas Secretary of State's Office.

Trump and Vice President Michael R. Pence won 47% of 17,478 ballots cast in Starr County, according to results published by the Secretary of State's Office.

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and his runningmate, U.S. Sen. Kamala D. Harris, won 52% of ballots cast.

The results marked a major improvement for Trump and were noted by major cable news networks as they covered the election results.

In 2016, then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton won 79.1% of the vote in Starr County, according to the Secretary of State's Office.