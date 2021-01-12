President Trump makes final visit to border wall before leaving office

President Donald Trump made one last visit to the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday, just days before leaving office.

The president made his way to the 450th mile of the border wall, after landing at Valley International Airport in Harlingen around 1 p.m.

During a brief ceremony Trump talked about the border wall and the impact he said it had on immigration.

"When I took office, we inherited a broken dysfunctional and open border, everyone was pouring in at will. Working alongside the heroes in this great outdoor space— looking at our wall," Trump said. "We reform our immigration system and achieved the most secure southern border in U.S. history."

Watch the video for the full story.