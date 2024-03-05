Primary elections underway

Polls in Cameron County opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday for the March 5 primary elections.

Elections officials in Cameron County say only about 19,000 voters cast their ballot during the early voting period.

The county has over 231,000 registered voters this year.

Early voting was down by about 4,000 voters compared to the 2020 primary elections.

Cameron County election officials are reminding voters to make sure they are at the right polling location, and have the right form of ID.

The Democratic Party has 73 polling locations, and the Republican Party will have 49 locations.

As a reminder, you have to go to a specific location in your precinct to vote.

Voters are allowed to bring their sample ballots, but aren't allowed to wear any type of clothing that supports a candidate.

All polling locations across the Rio Grande Valley close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Those still in line when polls close will still be allowed to cast their ballot.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by 7 p.m. to count.