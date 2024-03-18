Progreso mayor arrested on drug charges, faces federal court Tuesday

Progreso Mayor Gerardo Alanis was arrested Monday morning by federal authorities. He is due in Brownsville Federal Court Tuesday morning.

According to an indictment, Gerardo is charged alongside his brother, Francisco Alanis, for conspiracy to distribute cocaine. The indictment accuses Gerardo and Francisco of being part of a cocaine trafficking ring that was operating from January 2020 to March 2022.

Both brothers worked together at city hall; Francisco is still the assistant city manager and a member of the Progreso Independent School District School Board.

Homeland Security Investigations, along with DEA and the FBI, arrested Francisco back in October on similar charges; he has since pleaded not guilty.

A third person being charged in the case has already pleaded guilty.

Progreso City Attorney Javier Villalobos says Gerardo will still be able to serve as mayor until he is proven guilty.