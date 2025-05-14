Progreso police seeking suspect wanted on aggravated sexual assault of a minor charge
The Progreso Police Department is searching for a man accused of aggravated sexual assault of a minor.
Investigator Al Perez said Joaquin Emanuel Davila has a warrant for his arrest for sexual assaulting a 15-year-old female. The assault occurred back in February when the victim made an outcry through family.
Perez said she may not be the only victim.
"We want to see if doing this, we can encourage other victims to come forward," Perez said.
Perez said Davila may be driving a beige older model Chevy Silverado.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Progreso Police Department at 956-565-9266.
More News
News Video
-
Veterans receive designated parking spots in Hidalgo County universities and colleges
-
Consumer Reports: How to detox your kitchen
-
Hidalgo County Precinct 3 commissioner discusses need for upcoming emergency service district
-
Progreso police seeking suspect wanted on aggravated sexual assault of a minor...
-
Land being cleared for new Amazon delivery station in Brownsville
Sports Video
-
Weslaco's Sadie Romero signs to Our Lady of the Lake University Track...
-
Edinburg Vela softball celebrates three players signing to play in college
-
RGV high school baseball regional semifinal previews: Sharyland Rattlers
-
Easton Moomau hits grand slam in UTRGV's win in regular season finale
-
SJA's Carmina Tijerina signs with UTRGV Volleyball