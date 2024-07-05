Progressive Scientific Fighting muestra sus clases de defensa personal y artes marciales
Nos visita Rubén Rodríguez, propietario de Progressive Scientific Fighting para darnos una muestra sobre las distintas clases de defensa personal y artes marciales que se pueden encontrar en la escuela Progressive Scientific Fighting Arts ubicada en la ciudad de Weslaco.
Teléfono:
(956) 551-0691
Instagram: @progressivescientificfighting
Facebook: Progressive Scientific Fighting
Vea el video para la entrevista completa
More News
News Video
-
South Padre Island hotel prepping for Hurricane Beryl
-
Motorcyclist killed in Pharr crash identified
-
Mission police investigating drowning death of 3-year-old boy
-
Hidalgo County non-profit organization collecting shoes for children in foster care
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Patients with difficulty swallowing undergoing rehab