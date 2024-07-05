x

Progressive Scientific Fighting muestra sus clases de defensa personal y artes marciales

Nos visita Rubén Rodríguez, propietario de Progressive Scientific Fighting para darnos una muestra sobre las distintas clases de defensa personal y artes marciales que se pueden encontrar en la escuela Progressive Scientific Fighting Arts ubicada en la ciudad de Weslaco.

Teléfono:

(956) 551-0691

Instagram: @progressivescientificfighting

Facebook: Progressive Scientific Fighting

