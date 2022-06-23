Proposed Alamo concrete plant means pollution worries for neighbors and school

A concrete production plant could be built next door to two schools and a retirement community, but even before the project has broken ground, it's already causing concerns among residents in the area.

On the edge of Alamo, Edinburg-based Texas Cordia Construction LLC wants to build a concrete batch plant at 209 E Kansas Rd.

More than 1,000 people live next door at the Alamo Country Club retirement community.

"They cause a lot of pollutants to come into the air, which are a major health hazard," said resident Kathy Mauer-Tonn. "And since we have over 600 seniors here who are very active, they’re out in the pool, playing golf, riding their bikes. That would be horrendous."

Living downwind, they worry their lives could change.

"I can’t imagine what this plant is going to do to the residents of our neighborhood and all the neighborhoods around," said resident Anne Mayville.

The TCEQ says the application for the concrete plant has started and now the applicant needs to publish their plans in the newspaper and wait 30 days for a public comment period.

"We were never notified by the companies involved in this, nor the county," said Alamo Country Club President LG Gioni. "Having such a hazardous plant emitting these hazardous particles into the air, that are directly outside of our walls."

Six hundred yards from the site, there's IDEA Alamo's campus. Even closer and right next door is Macedonia Christian Academy.

"To have a plant be in the middle of two schools just doesn’t make sense to me," said Macadonia Christian Academy administrator James Mendoza.

Mendoza says he's looking at what he can to stop the proposal.

"I’ve got kids on the playground, I’ve got kids on the soccer field, I’ve got cross country runners, we have activities throughout the day, PE classes, recess," said Mendoza. "And all these harmful pollutants being produced 200 yards from us is very concerning."

All neighbors are worried about what could come at this site.

State and federal regulators say concrete batch plants produce particulate matter that can affect breathing. Large engines, part of the process, are known to emit harmful chemicals: lead, sulfur dioxide and more.

Alamo City Manager Robert Salinas says he's looking into this, but says the city's options are limited because it falls just outside of Alamo. He says the city did recently deny a concrete plant in another part of town.

Meanwhile, residents are determined to stop the development if they can.