Proposed asylum rule changes would allow for earlier rejection in claims process

A proposal to the asylum seeking process would allow asylum officers be able to reject asylum claims within days if there is evidence they pose a national security or public safety risk.

Currently, that determination is made later in immigration proceedings based on multiple factors, according to ABC News.

The new rule aims to allow that determination to be made during the initial screening phase over a number of reasons including "terrorism, national security or criminal bar," the agency told ABC News.

“You're actually talking about potentially adding on much more time that the asylum officer will have to spend,” Michael Knowles, spokesperson for the AFGE National Citizenship and Immigration Services Council 119 told Channel 5 News. “If we had enough asylum officers… maybe that would be a lot more achievable goal."

The proposal still needs to go through a public comment period that ends on Wednesday, June 12.

Click here to submit a comment online.