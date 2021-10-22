x

Proposed state amendment would prevent nursing homes from blocking family visits

4 hours 8 minutes 40 seconds ago Friday, October 22 2021 Oct 22, 2021 October 22, 2021 5:39 PM October 22, 2021 in Election Coverage
By: Santiago Caicedo

Early voting continues across the Valley.

Eight proposed state amendments are on the ballot. One of them involves a new state law that blocks nursing homes from barring family visits.

Early voting runs through next Friday, Oct. 29.

More information on the November 2021 elections can be found online.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days