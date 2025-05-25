x

PSJA eliminated from the playoffs, Smithson Valley forces game three

Saturday, May 24 2025

Corpus Christi -- The PSJA Bears and Dripping Springs Tigers played game three of the Regional Final series. The Bears fought until the end but the Tigers pitching kept them kept the Bears to one earned run taking the game 4-2.  

The Bears are officially eliminated from playoff contention.

