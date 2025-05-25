PSJA eliminated from the playoffs, Smithson Valley forces game three
Corpus Christi -- The PSJA Bears and Dripping Springs Tigers played game three of the Regional Final series. The Bears fought until the end but the Tigers pitching kept them kept the Bears to one earned run taking the game 4-2.
The Bears are officially eliminated from playoff contention.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Uvalde: Remember the 21 - Channel 5 News reporter remembers covering Uvalde...
-
DPS finds suspect vehicle involved in fatal auto-pedestrian hit-and-run in Weslaco; driver...
-
Edcouch-Elsa ISD improves school safety in wake of Uvalde tragedy
-
Friends of McAllen crash victim protest suspect's 'low bond' amount
-
Valley residents hopeful over FEMA assistance following March storms
Sports Video
-
Palmview ends the season on a shut-out loss in game three
-
PSJA drops game three, Smithson Valley forces game three against Palmview
-
PSJA falls in Game 2; Winner-take-all Game 3 set for Saturday
-
Jaime Cordova pitches complete game shoutout to lift Palmview to Game 1...
-
PSJA takes Game 1 over Dripping Springs; one win away from state...