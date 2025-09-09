PSJA ISD places bond elections totaling $60 million on the ballot

PSJA ISD voters will be presented with two bonds totaling nearly $60 million that the district is proposing.

“The state does not fund the maintenance and operations of all school buildings, so all school districts at some point or another will probably have to ask for a bond election,” PSJA ISD Assistant Superintendent for Finance Rebecca Gonzales said.

Proposition A asks voters to consider approving over $54 million for the construction of necessary school buildings.

Gonzales said the district is still trying to figure out which campuses need upgrades.

“We are collecting information on the campuses to see which are the ones with the most needs,” Gonzales said. “The majority of the money is roofing, HVAC and parking lots that need improvement."

The district says if the bond is approved, they will spend about $12 million on roof replacements and AC repairs at Southwest Early College High School.

Proposition B asks voters to decide if over $5 million should be spent for renovations on the district's performing arts facilities.

“Right now we are renovating the old high school auditorium and we are hoping that if Proposition B passes, we have the flexibility to reimburse the school district's local funds that they are currently using,” Gonzales said.

The language on the ballot says Proposition B is a “property tax increase," but Gonzales said taxpayers will see a half cent decrease in the tax rate.

“The language on the bond election order and the ballot itself come from statute so we don't have control over the language,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales added that the district can afford the bond while decreasing the tax rate.

“We have a bond we paid off in [the last school year] so that allowed us to decrease the tax, “Gonzales said. “That was a $5 million bond payment we make annually. With that payment gone, we were able to calculate the $60 million and still see the half cent decrease."

The district estimates it will take between 20 and 30 years to pay off the debt accrued in the proposition if approved.

The first day of early voting is set for Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

Watch the video above for the full story.