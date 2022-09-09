PSJA ISD prepares to receive shipment of updated COVID-19 boosters
The PSJA Independent School District has pre-ordered 500 doses of the updated COVID-19 booster shots.
DHR Health reported Friday it received 9,000 doses of the updated Pfizer booster shot. Meanwhile, the city of Harlingen received 300 booster shots.
