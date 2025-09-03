PSJA ISD superintendent discusses Osodome renovation project

PSJA ISD broke ground Wednesday on a multi-million dollar renovation project for one of their landmarks.

The PSJA Osodome Auditorium was built in 1962 and served generations of students and parents.

After several years of not being used, the Dome is being brought back to life after the PSJA ISD School Board approved a nearly $6 million project to renovate the space.

District leaders said after hearing from the community, it was time to restore the Dome's legacy.

“To many people here in the community, it's an icon,” PSJA ISD Superintendent Alejandro Elias said. “It's a historical building… it's just the history of everybody that lives in this tri-city area and people just want to see it come back to life."

The Dome's structure will stay the same, but it will be modernized with new heating and cooling systems and a redesigned front entrance.

Ramps on both sides of the dome will be added.

There will also be new seating for around 1,200 visitors and acoustics paneling put in.

The Dome will be used for student performances, and construction should be done by next fall.

Watch the video above for the full story.