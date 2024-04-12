PSJA ISD theater company recognized by the Palm Awards

An inaugural theater company is making history at PSJA ISD.

The PSJA Tri-City Theatre combines the top performers from all five district high schools to foster a competitive fine parts production, and provide a high level training opportunity.

"Basically, the actors could become a triple threat so they could start acting singing and dancing classes,” PSJA North Theatre Director Bryan Honl said.

The company kickstarted with intense eight-hour workshops for two weeks before tryouts for production began.

The tri-city theatre group brought in professionals from Broadway, Chicago and Dallas.

Now, the PSJA Tri-City Theatre’s first-ever production — "Chicago: The Musical" — is now nominated for six Palm Awards.

The awards group recognizes and highlights high school theater productions across the Rio Grande Valley.

“Because of the success we had this year, it's going to grow and get bigger and bigger and bigger,” theater member Jacqueline Zepeda said.

The 6th Annual Palm Awards is set for Wednesday, May 8 at the McAllen Performing Arts Center. All the nominees are competing for $25,000 worth of scholarship funds.

