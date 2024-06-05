PSJA Memorial's Adame signs for Missouri Valley College Baseball
ALAMO, Texas -- PSJA Memorial's Sergio Adame signed his national letter of intent to continue playing baseball at Missouri Valley College.
A dream he's had since his early days of playing baseball living in Reynosa. He moved to Alamo back in 2018 hoping to further his pursuit of playing college, and eventually professional, baseball.
Click on the video above for more on his special day after achieving some of those long-term goals.
