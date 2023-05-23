x

PSJA , Palmview Playoff Series Info Revealed

8 hours 3 minutes 16 seconds ago Monday, May 22 2023 May 22, 2023 May 22, 2023 11:36 PM May 22, 2023 in Sports - High School
By: Alex Del Barrio

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL PLAYOFFS - Regional Semifinals

6A Region IV Semifinals

PSJA vs. San Antonio Johnson 

all games at Veterans Field (Laredo)

Game 1 - Thursday @ 6pm

Game 2 - Friday @ 2pm

Game 3* - 30 min after Game 2 

5A Region IV Semifinals

La Joya Palmview vs. Leander Rouse

Game 1 - Thursday  @ 6pm - Jourdanton High

Game 2 - Friday @ 4pm - Coastal Bend College (Beeville)

Game 3* - 30 min after Game 2

*if necessary

