PSJA , Palmview Playoff Series Info Revealed
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL PLAYOFFS - Regional Semifinals
6A Region IV Semifinals
PSJA vs. San Antonio Johnson
all games at Veterans Field (Laredo)
Game 1 - Thursday @ 6pm
Game 2 - Friday @ 2pm
Game 3* - 30 min after Game 2
5A Region IV Semifinals
La Joya Palmview vs. Leander Rouse
Game 1 - Thursday @ 6pm - Jourdanton High
Game 2 - Friday @ 4pm - Coastal Bend College (Beeville)
Game 3* - 30 min after Game 2
*if necessary
