PSJA school board requests Abbott allow district to make COVID-19 decisions

The PSJA school board approved a resolution Monday requesting Gov. Greg Abbott to allow the district to make local COVID-19 decisions.

As previously reported, Gov. Abbott issued an executive order banning any new statewide restrictions on businesses or to let local governments and schools mandate masks or vaccines.

The resolution from PSJA trustees requests the governor allows local school boards to have the “exclusive” authorities to determine whether face coverings should be required to ensure the safety of students and staff.

"We understand that the governor has a mandate," said PSJA Superintendent Dr. Jorge Arredondo. "We are, as the school board stated, we are requesting that we be allowed to be able to provide that mandate but we're not stopping from there. We want to make sure that our community and everyone here at the Pharr San Juan Alamo community understands that we need to look at the education, look at the science that the spreading of COVID-19 can be deterred if we are wearing masks."

The resolution also asks Abbott to give the commissioner for education the authority to allow funding for virtual instruction.

"Based on the current circumstances in Hidalgo County and in the school district…face coverings should be mandatory in the school district's buildings to be able to provide in-person school instruction in a safe and effective manner,” the release stated.

The resolution also points to the recent emergency declaration by Hidalgo County regarding COVID-19.