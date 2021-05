PSJA school bus rear-ended at railroad stop, no injuries reported

A Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District school bus was rear-ended by a vehicle at a railroad stop on Cage Boulevard and Business 83 in Pharr, just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

PSJA officials said there was only one student on the bus, and after a health evaluation, it was determined that none was physically injured.

The student's parents were immediately notified of the situation.