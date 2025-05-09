PSJA softball regional semifinal Game 1 postponed due to lightning
Game 1 of the PSJA Lady Bears series with Cedar Ridge has been postponed.
The opening matchup of the high school softball regional semifinal series was set to take place on Thursday night. Due to excessive lightning strikes in the area, the game was officially postponed after a lengthy delay.
The Lady Bears will now play Game 1 of their series on Friday in Sinton with first pitch at 6:00 p.m.
Game 2 will be played on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. with Game 3 (if necessary) to take place as part of a doubleheader on Saturday.
