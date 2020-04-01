PSJA student tests positive for coronavirus

The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District announced Wednesday that a student who attends T. Jefferson Early College High School tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the district, campuses and buildings will continue to be closed and will only be opened on a case-by-case basis for administrators.

“Hidalgo County staff have already contacted individuals that have been identified as a risk for exposure,” according to the district.