Public survey to help determine city park improvements in McAllen

5 hours 55 minutes 17 seconds ago Thursday, June 01 2023 Jun 1, 2023 June 01, 2023 11:42 AM June 01, 2023 in News - Local

The city of McAllen is asking residents to help improve city parks.

The Parks and Recreation Department just launched its 2023 Master Plan Survey, where responses will help determine the future of city parks over the next five years.

"We're just looking to get as many responses from the community as we possibly can," Deputy Director of Programs Carina Jimenez. "This master plan that we're updating now is what we will utilize to submit for grant opportunities with Texas Parks and Wildlife."

To take part in the survey, click here.

