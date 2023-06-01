Public survey to help determine city park improvements in McAllen

The city of McAllen is asking residents to help improve city parks.

The Parks and Recreation Department just launched its 2023 Master Plan Survey, where responses will help determine the future of city parks over the next five years.

"We're just looking to get as many responses from the community as we possibly can," Deputy Director of Programs Carina Jimenez. "This master plan that we're updating now is what we will utilize to submit for grant opportunities with Texas Parks and Wildlife."

To take part in the survey, click here.