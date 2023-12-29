Pump Patrol: Friday, Dec. 29, 2023
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
Pharr food truck vendors participating in New Year's ball drop
-
TxDOT prepping for Saturday opening of Harlingen to Edinburg connector
-
Brownsville humanitarian organization feeding asylum seekers traveling in migrant buses
-
Consumer Reports: Celebrate the New Year with nonalcoholic sparkling wine
-
2 men killed in McAllen crash