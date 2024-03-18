Pump Patrol: Monday, March 18, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville ISD to hold meetings on school closure preliminary plans
-
Falcon Reservoir levels in Zapata County improve after storms
-
Sentencing set for former Starr County Justice of the Peace
-
Progreso mayor arrested on drug charges, faces federal court Tuesday
-
Pump Patrol: Monday, March 18, 2024