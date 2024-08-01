Pump Patrol: Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
Donna police: Explosive device found in residence, person of interest identified
-
Justice Department investigation finds constitutional violations at Edinburg juvenile detention center
-
Prescription Health: Busting food myths
-
Donna ISD giving out school supplies in back to school expo
-
McAllen rallies behind Shaine Casas in Olympics semifinals
Sports Video
-
McAllen rallies behind Shaine Casas in Olympics semifinals
-
McAllen native Shaine Casas advances to semifinals in Olympics swimming competition
-
Olympian Shaine Casas inspiring McAllen High Swim Team
-
Cowboys adjusting to new kickoff rules at camp
-
Zack Martin shuts down retirement talk at Cowboys Camp