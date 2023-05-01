x

PVAS dogs intern at city of McAllen

2 hours 18 minutes 10 seconds ago Monday, May 01 2023 May 1, 2023 May 01, 2023 3:03 PM May 01, 2023 in News - Local

Some dogs with Palm Valley Animal Society got the chance to work for the city of McAllen this weekend.

The city partnered with the animal shelter for a doggy internship. The dogs got to work with the city's communications office and engineering department.

Some of the dogs even got to be firefighters for a day. Even the mayor and city manager had their own puppy interns.

"Well it's very important, I think we all know we have a lot of some issues here in the Rio Grande Valley [and] McAllen, but throughout the whole area. So it's very important, look we have, we care about our animals, I think we all do. So it's very important that we're responsible," McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said.

In total, 15 dogs got to lend a helping paw and at least three of them have already been adopted.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days