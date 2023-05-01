PVAS dogs intern at city of McAllen

Some dogs with Palm Valley Animal Society got the chance to work for the city of McAllen this weekend.

The city partnered with the animal shelter for a doggy internship. The dogs got to work with the city's communications office and engineering department.

Some of the dogs even got to be firefighters for a day. Even the mayor and city manager had their own puppy interns.

"Well it's very important, I think we all know we have a lot of some issues here in the Rio Grande Valley [and] McAllen, but throughout the whole area. So it's very important, look we have, we care about our animals, I think we all do. So it's very important that we're responsible," McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said.

In total, 15 dogs got to lend a helping paw and at least three of them have already been adopted.